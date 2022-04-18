Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live coverage and Viewing Party.

It should be noted that the internal listing has been off lately, but the following schedule was listed as of 7pm ET:

* Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins open RAW

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi defend against Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan

* A promo with Sonya Deville and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

* Veer Mahaan in a squash match

* The KO Show with Kevin Owens and Ezekiel (likely the lie detector test)

* Ezekiel vs. Chad Gable

* RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits in a non-title match

* WWE United States Champion Finn Balor defends against Theory

* Double Commitment Ceremony with Tamina Snuka & Akira Tozawa and Reggie & WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, officiated by R-Truth

* Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens is set to main event with Seth Rollins at ringside

