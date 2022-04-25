Several matches and segments scheduled for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here to join our live results and Viewing Party for RAW.

The following line-up was current as of 7pm ET:

* The 20th Anniversary Celebration for RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton is scheduled to open RAW

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville

* WWE Hall of Famer Kane (Mayor Glenn Jacobs) is scheduled for a backstage segment, as are The Street Profits

* Veer Mahaan is scheduled for a squash match

* Omos vs. Bobby Lashley in the Arm Wrestling contest

* WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Reggie vs. Akira Tozawa and Tamina Snuka with R-Truth as the referee

* A returning Becky Lynch is scheduled for an in-ring promo

* Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

* Miz TV with Austin Theory, interrupted by a returning Mustafa Ali

* Mustafa Ali vs. The Miz

* Rhea Ripley, Alpha Academy, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens are all scheduled for backstage segments

* The main event is scheduled to be RK-Bro, Cody Rhodes and Ezekiel vs. Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and The Usos

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.