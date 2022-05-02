The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

The following list is not complete and is out of order:

* The Bloodline was scheduled to open RAW, with RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro interrupting

* Ezekiel and The Street Profits vs. Kevin Owens and Alpha Academy

* Veer vs. enhancement talent for a squash match

* AJ Styles vs. Damian Priest. If AJ wins, Priest is banned from ringside for AJ vs. Edge at WrestleMania Backlash

* Seth Rollins Appreciation Night segment

* Bobby Lashley vs. Cedric Alexander. Omos and MVP will be involved

* WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke to defend against Nikki A.S.H.

* Miz TV with Mustafa Ali, leading to a match, possibly Ali vs. Miz and WWE United States Champion Theory in a handicap match

* Backstage segments with Edge are listed

* Asuka, Liv Morgan and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch, Sonya Deville and Rhea Ripley is the last match listed

