* Cody Rhodes is scheduled to open the show with a promo

* Dana Brooke vs. Becky Lynch, listed as a WWE 24/7 Title match internally

* MizTV with The Miz, Maryse and Riddle

* Riddle vs. The Miz

* The Street Profits vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in a Championship Contender’s match

* Bobby Lashley promo

* Veer Mahaan vs. Dominik Mysterio

* The Judgment Day promo

* Omos vs. Cedric Alexander

* Otis vs. Ezekiel

* Alexa Bliss vs. Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley to determine the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, for Money In the Bank

