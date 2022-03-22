The following plans have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live results and Viewing Party.

* Kevin Owens is scheduled to open the show with an in-ring promo

* The Mysterios vs. The Dirty Dawgs with The Miz on commentary

* Omos vs. Commander Azeez and Apollo Crews in a Handicap Match is scheduled

* A promo from AJ Styles

* Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler

* A promo from RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

* WWE United States Champion Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory in a non-title match with Pat McAfee on commentary is scheduled

* RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. Alpha Academy in a non-title match

* Reggie and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke vs. Akira Tozawa and Tamina Snuka in a Mixed Tornado Tag Team Match is scheduled

* Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles is scheduled to be the main event. If Rollins wins, he gets to face WWE Hall of Famer Edge at WrestleMania 38

Below is tonight’s announced line-up:

* AJ Styles returns to address WWE Hall of Famer Edge and their WrestleMania 38 match

* RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will address last week’s attack on Bianca Belair

* RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro face Alpha Academy in a non-title match

* WWE United States Champion Finn Balor faces Austin Theory in a non-title match

