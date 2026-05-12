The fallout from WWE Backlash goes down tonight in Knoxville, TN.

And we have learned about some of the plans.

Heading into the May 11 episode of WWE Raw at 8/7c on Netflix, we have discovered who will be responding to the latest weekly Oba Femi Challenge.

Answering the call this week will be the Los Garza duo, as they will step up to challenge the former two-time WWE NXT World Champion in his latest weekly Oba Femi Challenge series on WWE Raw.

Additionally, Asuka, amid rumors of retirement at age 44 after an emotional loss to Iyo Sky at WWE Backlash: Tampa this past Saturday night, is in the house and is expected to appear on tonight’s show.

Advertised for the 5/11 Raw in Knoxville is Roman Reigns’ Acknowledgement Ceremony with Jacob Fatu, Paige and Brie Bella respond to The Judgment Day, as well as The Street Profits & Joe Hendry vs. Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, & Austin Theory.

UPDATED: The complete spoiler lineup for tonight’s show has surfaced. Check it out below.

Spoiler Lineup

– Roman Reigns arrives to the arena.

– The Vision promo

– The Street Profits and Joe Hendry vs The Vision

– Adam Pearce and “Original” El Grande Americano backstage segment

– Penta promo

– Je’Von Evans vs Rusev

– IYO SKY and Asuka backstage segment

– Brie Bella and Paige in ring promo

– Roman Reigns backstage segment

– IYO SKY vs Sol Ruca

– The Usos backstage segment

– The Street Profits and Seth Rollins backstage segment.

– Backstage segment with IYO SKY, Sol Ruca and Becky Lynch

– Oba Femi open challenge

– AAA Mega Championship: Dominik Mysterio vs ‘Original’ El Grande Americano

– The Vision backstage promo.

– Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu Acknowledgement Ceremony

Spoiler Notes

– Seth Rollins is set to interfere in The Street Profits and Joe Hendry vs The Vision

– Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan and Los Garza are listed to feature in Pearce/El Grande Americano’s backstage segment.

– Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez are set to interrupt Paige and Brie Bella’s promo.

– Two matches will be set for WWE SNME on tonight’s show.

– Adam Pearce is to disrupt Oba Femi’s open challenge, leading to Femi laying out Los Garza.

– Maxxine Dupri is to leave the arena with The Vision tonight.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 5/11/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)