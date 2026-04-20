For the fourth night in a row, WWE is running a major event in “Sin City.”

Following Friday’s WWE SmackDown, and the two-night WrestleMania 42 premium live event on Saturday and Sunday, WWE returns to Las Vegas, Nevada tonight for WWE Raw.

Scheduled to kick off at 8/7c on Netflix from the T-Mobile Arena, WWE Raw in Vegas this evening is starting with a bang.

We have learned that fresh off of his dominant victory over “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar in the opening match of WrestleMania 42 Sunday, “The Ruler” Oba Femi will open up tonight’s Raw After WrestleMania show.

Advertised heading into the April 20 edition of Raw on Netflix is an appearance by newly crowned WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns, who has vowed to end his “part-time” status on the road to WWE SummerSlam in August.

Whether or not things between Femi and Reigns pick up where they left off at the WrestleMania 42 Sunday post-show remains to be seen.

UPDATE:

WWE NXT Superstar call ups are expected tonight. Ethan Page and Sol Ruca are backstage and expected to appear on tonight’s WWE Raw to begin their transition to the main roster. Page is expected to wrestle Je’Von Evans, while Ruca will go one on one against new WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan.

UPDATE x2:

Meanwhile, new WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns is expected to close tonight’s show in the main event segment.

UPDATE x3:

Finn Balor vs. JD McDonagh is expected for in-ring action on tonight’s show.

UPDATE x4:

Newly crowned WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley will appear tonight. “The Eradicator” is expected to have a promo segment.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.

(H/T: BodySlam+)