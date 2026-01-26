WWE is returning to “The 6” tonight for the “Go-Home” episode of WWE Raw at Scotiabank Arena for this weekend’s WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh premium live event.

Ahead of the January 26 episode of the weekly WWE on Netflix red brand prime time program, some spoilers have surfaced.

Heading into tonight’s show an AJ Styles segment is planned. The segment holds weight as it could be one of the final, if not the last-ever for “The Phenomenal” one on the red brand before his rumored retirement at WWE Royal Rumble Riyadh this weekend.

Additionally, WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY will team up with WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer to take on The Judgment Day trio of Liv Morgan, Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

There will be a segment building up the WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh premium live event on Saturday as well.

Previously advertised for tonight’s show is the return from suspension of The Vision’s Bron Breakker, who will have a “candid conversation” with WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, Gunther will appear, and The New Day vs. Los Americanos vs. American Made vs. Alpha Academy will take place to determine the next challengers for WWE Tag-Team Champions The Usos.

