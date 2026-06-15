The road to WWE Night of Champions 2026 continues tonight in B-More.

Heading into tonight’s WWE Raw at 8/7c on Netflix from Baltimore, Maryland, we have learned about some yet-to-be announced plans for the show.

WWE Raw will kick off tonight with a segment featuring the return of WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns.

Scheduled to serve as the main event match of the evening is Oba Femi vs. Dominik Mysterio in a King of the Ring bout.

Featured below is the early spoiler internal rundown for the 6/15 Raw on Netflix show from Baltimore:

* A Roman Reigns segment will open the show

* Queen of the Ring Semifinal: IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* Chad Gable vs. Rusev

* LA Knight segment

* Charlotte Flair vs. Roxanne Perez

* Jey Uso segment

* King of the Ring Semifinal: Oba Femi vs. Dominik Mysterio

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates and additional spoilers continue to surface leading up to tonight’s WWE Raw.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Raw Results coverage.

(H/T: TRNBCKL Gold)