The road to WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and WWE Clash In Italy continues tonight.

Heading into tonight’s WWE Raw at 8/7c on Netflix from Greensboro, North Carolina, we have learned about some yet-to-be announced plans for the show.

WWE Raw will kick off tonight with a segment featuring “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu.

Scheduled to serve as the main event match of the evening is Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory of The Vision.

Advertised for the 5/18 Raw in Greensboro is an appearance by WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and Brie Bella & Paige (c) vs. Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Also scheduled is the latest Oba Femi Challenge, as well as El Grande Americano and Los Americanos vs “Original” Grande Americano and Los Americanos Hermanos in a Tornado Six Man Tag.

UPDATE: The early spoiler listing for tonight’s show is as follows (more expected to be added):

* Jacob Fatu to kick things off

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: Brie Bella & Paige (c) vs. Judgment Day

* OG El Grande Americano & Los Americanos vs. El Grande Americano & Los Americanos (Tornado 6-Mam Tag)

* Finn Balor vs. JD McDonagh (Street Fight)

* The Oba Femi Challenge

* Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory will be the final match

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 5/18/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday night for live WWE Raw results coverage.

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(H/T: BodySlam+)