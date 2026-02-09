The road to WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 continues tonight in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ahead of the February 9, 2026 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from Rocket Arena in Cleveland, OH., the complete spoiler match and segment listing has surfaced.

Featured below is the tentatively scheduled internal bout and segment order for the 2/9 WWE Raw in Cleveland:

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch Segment (She is hyping on social media that she will be making a special announcement)

* WWE World Tag Team Title Match: The Usos vs Alpha Academy

* Judgment Day Segment

* Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Lyra Valkyria vs Rhea Ripley vs Ivy Nile

* Maxxine Dupri vs Nattie

* WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk Segment

* Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Penta vs LA Knight vs Austin Theory

