WWE is live tonight from “The Lone Star State.”

The road to WWE Backlash continues this evening, as WWE Raw is live at 8/7c on Netflix from Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX.

Scheduled to kick off the weekly red brand prime time program this evening is Seth Rollins with a message for The Vision.

That much is known already.

In an update, one source is reporting that “The Ruler” Oba Femi will be in action tonight against the dreaded “To Be Announced.”

Advertised heading into the April 27 edition of Raw on Netflix is WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns responding to Jacob Fatu’s WWE Backlash challenge, a Joe Hendry concert, as well as a live appearance by WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch.

In-ring action advertised for the show this evening includes the aforementioned Oba Femi vs. TBA match, WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta vs. Rusev, as well as Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.

(H/T: BodySlam+)