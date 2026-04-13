WWE is coming to “The Golden State” tonight to wrap up the red brand road to WrestleMania 42.

Heading into the April 13 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from Sacramento, California, spoilers are starting to surface regarding plans for the show.

Advertised heading into the 4/23 Raw in Sacramento are just appearances, with WrestleMania 42 opponents CM Punk and Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi, as well as Seth Rollins and Gunther being announced for the show by WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce.

In an update, in terms of in-ring action, one source is reporting that Charlotte Flair vs. Lyra Valkyria is penciled in for tonight’s card.

More spoiler related information is expected to surface momentarily. We will keep you posted here on this page, so continue to check back.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.

(H/T: BodySlam+)