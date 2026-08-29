WWE ran the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio this evening.

The company returned on August 28 to tape matches and segments for the episode of WWE Raw airing on Netflix at 8/7c on Monday, August 31, 2026.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw spoilers from the 8/28 taping in Cleveland:

* Royce Keys and OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) attack the Usos (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso) backstage. Jacob Fatu runs them off then goes to the ring to call them out.

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Raquel Rodriguez (c) def. Sol Ruca. Lyra Valkyria interfered.

* WWE Intercontinental Championship number one contenders match: Dragon Lee def. Ethan Page

* Roman Reigns and LA Knight speak in the ring. Solo Sikoa is laid out backstage

* Lola Vice vignette.

* Dominik Mysterio vs. Je’Von Evans ends in a DQ whe JD McDongah gets involved

* Joe Hendry makes the save, setting up a tag team match

* Judgment Day (Domink Mysterio & JD McDonagh) def. Joe Hendry & Je’Von Evans

* Becky Lynch and Stephanie Vaquer speak backstage

* Paul Heyman promo backstage

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship number one contenders match: Penta def. Rey Fenix

* Roman Reigns confronts Penta after the match

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