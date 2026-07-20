A number of WWE Superstars from SmackDown and NXT are reportedly backstage ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Raw at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

According to one source, Royce Keys and Solo Sikoa are in attendance representing the SmackDown brand. Several NXT talents have also reportedly been spotted backstage, including Shiloh Hill, Dorian Van Dux, and Sean Legacy.

At this time, there’s no indication whether any of the names backstage are scheduled to appear on television, compete in dark matches, or are simply visiting the event.

The report also provides another update on the situation involving Jacob Fatu. Earlier today, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announced that Fatu would be appearing on tonight’s show. Fatu later took to social media to insist he doesn’t answer to Pearce, claiming he was headed to California instead of Detroit. Those posts have since been deleted.

Despite those comments, Fatu is reportedly backstage at Raw tonight. The report adds that his son is also with him at the arena. Whether “The Samoan Werewolf” ultimately appears on tonight’s broadcast remains to be seen.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.

(H/T: PWInsider)