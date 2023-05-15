The current plan is for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. The Judgment Day to headline tonight’s RAW, according to a report from credible Twitter source @BoozerRasslin. It wasn’t clear if the titles will be on the line.

It was noted that these two teams were scheduled to open RAW, likely to set up the main event.

We noted before that an underdog Superstar will likely secure a surprise win in tonight’s RAW Battle Royal to crown a new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER for a match at Night of Champions. In an update, it was suggested by @BoozerRasslin that Mustafa Ali was booked to win the Battle Royal.

It was also said that the following Superstars were at one point booked for the Battle Royal: Apollo Crews, Matt Riddle, Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Mace, Mansoor, Akira Tozawa, Riddick Moss, Angel, Humberto, Erik, Ivar, JD McDonagh, Otis, and Chad Gable, plus free agents Ali, Von Wagner, Xyon Quinn, Baron Corbin, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, Dolph Ziggler, and Elias. This would make it a 23-man Battle Royal, so plans could change.

On a related note, @WRKDWrestling notes that tonight’s RAW will see Becky Lynch issue a challenge, but the response won’t come until next week. This is presumably to set up Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, a match that @BoozerRasslin says is booked for Night of Champions.

Furthermore, it was noted that RAW will see interaction between Alpha Academy and Maximum Male Models, as well as Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins continuing the push for their respective feuds. Rhodes is feuding with Brock Lesnar for a match at Night of Champions, while Rollins is chasing the new WWE World Heavyweight Title and will face AJ Styles in the tournament finals at Night of Champions.

