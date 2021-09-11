WWE women’s division star Doudrop (fka as Piper Niven in NXT UK) got married on Saturday to her fiancee of two years, with several photos of the wedding ceremony being released on her personal Twitter account.

WWE later issued the following: “Raw Superstar Doudrop tweeted some beautiful pictures from her recent wedding on Saturday morning. WWE.com congratulates the happy couple and wishes them a wonderful life together.”

Congratulations to the happy couple from all of us at Wrestling Headlines.