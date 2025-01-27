Dakota Kai is reportedly injured.

Pwinsider is reporting that Kai has been pulled from WWE’s road schedule following her most recent match on the January 20th episode of RAW. Kai teamed with IYO SKY to face off against Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler during that match.

Kai was reportedly “hurt” during the bout. As of this writing, there’s no word on the severity of the injury but it was suggested that it may have come after a rough bump she took on a missile dropkick.

Kai is not backstage at tonight’s WWE RAW TV tapings.

UPDATE: Kai is dealing with a concussion and will need to pass protocol before she can return.

In an attempt to get closer to Jacob Fatu, several fans attempted to jump the fence at Saturday Night’s Main Event. You can check out a video of the interaction below:

THEY WERE OUT HERE JUMPING FENCES TO SEE JACOB FATU AFTER #SNME THE FUTURE OF THE COMPANY 🩸🩸🩸🩸🩸🩸🩸🩸🩸 pic.twitter.com/foT0p8eRpF — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) January 26, 2025

Scott Steiner is having some fun on Twitter today, putting himself over and taking some shots at Jesse “The Body” Ventura.

You can check out some of his tweets below:

5 DAYS until the Royal Rumble, and let’s get one thing straight – nobody dominated a Rumble like Big Poppa Pump. Who remembers when I made EVERYONE look like amateurs? 💪💥 — Big Poppa Pump Scott Steiner (@ScottSteiner) January 27, 2025

RAW’s in ATL tonight. Back in the day, when I was around, the whole arena knew who ran the show. Let’s see if anyone can bring that kind of energy tonight – but I doubt it. — Big Poppa Pump Scott Steiner (@ScottSteiner) January 27, 2025