Veer Mahaan is no longer on the main roster and has been sent to WWE NXT.

He had been one of the pushed acts with Vince McMahon in charge of creative, but shortly after Vince stepped down from the company, Veer disappeared from TV.

Mahaan has been moved to NXT as he and Sanga have formed a tag team. The duo wrestled at tonight’s NXT live event in Citrus Springs, Florida.