Jeff Hardy is now official for the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble Match.

As seen below, WWE posted a new video from Hardy today where the RAW Superstar declared his spot for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. Hardy said he’s done a lot in his career, but he’s never won a Rumble Match and now he wants to.

There are now 21 open spots left for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. Hardy joins Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, and Cesaro as confirmed participants.

The 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view will take place on January 31 from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. Below is the current card:

WWE Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Universal Title

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c)

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, 21 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Nia Jax, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, 24 Superstars TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 37

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.