It looks like a new member of the WWE Raw roster won’t be seen for the rest of 2024.

As noted in our WWE Raw spoilers and backstage news for the “Season Premiere” episode on September 9 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, former WWE NXT Superstar and 2024 WWE Raw draft pick Kiana James is listed on the misc. section of the internal WWE roster.

She is, in fact, on the sidelines right now.

PWInsider.com is reporting that James is dealing with a leg injury that has her on the sidelines from WWE right now.

The current belief is that she will remain out of action for “upwards of six months.”

We will keep you posted.