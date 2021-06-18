This week’s WWE Main Event episode is now available for viewing on Hulu, featuring Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton doing commentary.

Matches on this week’s Main Event episode are MACE and T-BAR vs. Lucha House Party, plus Drew Gulak vs. Ricochet.

This is Metalik’s first match back since WWE reported that he was injured earlier this month. Metalik missed the June 7 RAW, leaving Dorado to represent the team in a #1 Contender’s Battle Royal. WWE announced that night that he had previously suffered an unknown injury, and Metalik indicated that he would be back the following week, which was this past Monday.

Gulak tweeted on his match and wrote, “This week I fight @KingRicochet exclusively on #WWEMainEvent! Stream it live right now on @hulu!”

WWE released the following pre-match promo from T-BAR and MACE, with the former RETRIBUTION members talking about how they have dominated since returning to RAW. Also below is a clip of their entrance on Main Event, which was tweeted by MACE.

