WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week

WWE RAW Superstar Angel Garza tied the knot with his partner Zaide Lozano earlier this week.
Lozano, a sports TV host from Mexico, took to Instagram on Thursday and revealed the wedding.
“Just Married ! JUST MARRIED! YES, yes for life! I love you,” she wrote in an Instagram message translated from Spanish.
She added in another translated post, “I will spoil you from our photos today.”
Lozano is no stranger to the WWE Universe. She appeared on the April 13 RAW episode earlier this year, as a ringside photographer who received a kiss and a rose from Garza during his entrance for the singles win over Tehuti Miles. The announcers did not acknowledge who she was.
Lozano also appeared on WWE NXT TV back in December. That’s when Garza proposed to her in the middle of the ring following his NXT Cruiserweight Title win over Lio Rush. Lozano said yes during the in-ring proposal, and later had her bachelorette party in March.
Below are new posts from this week’s wedding, along with a post on the March 15 bachelorette party, plus shots from April’s RAW appearance and the NXT proposal from December:
El día de ayer fue mi despedida de soltera, les comparto un poco de mi gran sorpresa. Durante días imaginé que mi futuro esposo no podría viajar a la ciudad para estar conmigo, esto debido a diferentes situaciones. Pero no me caben las palabras para explicar lo maravilloso que es. Resulta que realizó el viaje, compro internet para tenerlo durante el vuelo y que jamás sospechara que venía en camino, se llego mi despedida y contrato a un ilusionista , el cual hizo unos trucos increíbles! Al final de esto, me mostró el video de Humberto, en ese momento mi corazón se hizo pedazos, extrañándolo de una manera sin igual, pero al terminar el video, APARECE! Ahí frente a mi, tan guapo como siempre, con mariachi y flores! Tengo dos dias llorando de felicidad y creo que la cuenta continuará…. TE AMO GARZA! Eres más de lo que siempre imagine!
