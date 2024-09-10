WWE made a big announcement regarding the future of Monday Night Raw this evening.

During hour one of the “Season Premiere” of WWE Monday Night Raw, as part of WWE Week on the USA Network, a big breaking news announcement was made via social media.

It was announced via WWE’s X account that Raw will switch to two hours, airing from 8/7c until 10/9c starting October 7, and continuing each week until the WWE Raw on USA Network finale episode on December 30.

As noted, WWE Raw moves to Netflix on January 6, 2025.