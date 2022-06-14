Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.695 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 9.45% from last week’s 1.872 million viewers for the post-Hell In a Cell episode.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.812 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.948 million), the second hour drew 1.740 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.903 million) and the final hour drew 1.534 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.766 million).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 17.30% from last week’s 0.52 key demo rating. That 0.43 key demo rating represents 561,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 16.76% from the 674,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.52 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.43 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up from last week’s #2 spot. While RAW topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.43 key demo rating, The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.295 million viewers, also drawing a 0.22 key demo rating for the #5 spot.

RAW ranked #15 for the night in viewership on cable this week, behind The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, MSNBC’s January 6 Hearings coverage at 10:45am, Jesse Watters Primetime, Special Report with Brett Baier, Hannity, MSNBC’s January 6 Hearings coverage at 9pm, MSNBC’s January 6 Hearings coverage at 8pm, The Ingraham Angle, MSNBC’s January 6 Hearings coverage at 10am, MSNBC’s January 6 Hearings coverage at 12:51pm, Gutfeld!, CNN’s January 6 Hearings coverage at 10:45am, and The Last Word. This is down from last week’s #8 ranking for the night in viewership on cable.

Monday’s RAW had major network TV competition from the NBA Finals on ABC, and major cable TV competition from coverage of the January 6 Hearings on MSNBC and CNN, among others. This week’s RAW viewership was down 9.45% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was down 17.30% from last week.

Jimmy Kimmel Live on ABC drew an average of 3.172 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while the NBA Finals Countdown on ABC drew 3.891 million, and the NBA Finals game on ABC at 8:55pm drew a whopping 13.025 million viewers. The Neighborhood drew 3.263 million viewers on CBS, American Ninja Warrior drew 2.724 million viewers on NBC, Don’t Forget The Lyrics drew 1.758 million viewers on FOX, CW’s Roswell drew 468,000 viewers, Telemundo’s Casa De Famosos drew 1.356 million viewers, and Univision’s Mexicana Y El Guero drew 1.198 million viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. The NBA Finals on ABC drew the best key demo rating of the night on network TV, with a 3.99, while the NBA Finals also drew the best viewership of the night on network TV with a whopping 13.025 million.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 2.69% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 12.24% from the same week in 2021.

Monday’s live RAW from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita had just a few happenings advertised ahead of time – Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens, The Judgment Day returning with a new direction, and Seth Rollins addressing his recent attack on Cody Rhodes. The main event show-closing segment was a pose-down between Bobby Lashley and WWE United States Champion Theory.

Below is our 2022 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 3 Episode: 1.716 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 10 Episode: 1.633 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 1.613 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 1.766 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 1.865 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 1.387 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 14 Episode: 1.602 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 21 Episode: 1.825 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 28 Episode: 1.753 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 1.775 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 14 Episode: 1.700 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 21 Episode: 1.770 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 1.979 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WrestleMania RAW episode)

April 4 Episode: 2.101 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 38 episode)

April 11 Episode: 1.803 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 18 Episode: 1.648 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 25 Episode: 1.614 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Randy Orton 20th Anniversary episode)

May 2 Episode: 1.581 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 9 Episode: 1.652 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 16 Episode: 1.737 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 23 Episode: 1.732 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 30 Episode: 1.497 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 6 Episode: 1.872 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hell In a Cell episode)

June 13 Episode: 1.695 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 20 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.