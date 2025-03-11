– Ludwig Kaiser defeated Akira Tozawa, and Penta beat Joaquin Wilde in the two matches taped for WWE Main Event this week at Madison Square Garden in New York City before the live WWE Raw on Netflix show started. WWE also taped Michin beating Shayna Baszler for an upcoming episode of WWE Speed on X.

– The Friday, March 7, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown drew 1.741 million viewers and a 0.52 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic. By comparison, last week’s show on February 28 drew 1.731 million viewers with the same 0.52 key demo rating.

– WWE Raw on Netflix will air live in the afternoon for three weeks in a row due to the shows emanating from overseas as part of the Road to WrestleMania European tour. The schedule for the 3/17, 3/24 and 3/31 shows are as follows:

* March 17 – WWE Raw from Burssels, Belgium – 3 p.m. ET

* March 24 – WWE Raw from Glasgow, Scotland – 4 p.m. ET

* March 31 – WWE Raw from London, UK – 3 p.m. ET

– Comedian and podcast host Andrew Schulz made a cameo appearance in the crowd during the 3/10 episode of WWE Raw to promote his new Netflix special. He was integrated into the show again later when Logan Paul approached him during a promo segment, even getting physical and yanking him and slamming him over the barricade, before AJ Styles ultimately ran out to make the save.