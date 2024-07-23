WWE Raw is moving stations for a couple of weeks.

Michael Cole announced on this evening’s Raw that the July 29th and August 5th episodes will air on the SyFy channel due to USA Network’s coverage of the Olympics.

Set those DVRs! As just announced by @MichaelCole, you can catch #WWERaw on @USANetwork TONIGHT and then on @SYFY for the next two weeks afterwards! — WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2024

The flagship program isn’t the only WWE property being affected by the Olympics. NXT is running its Great American Bash specials on July 30th and August 6th, both of which will air on the SyFy channel.