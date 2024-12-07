The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown continues to take shape.

During the December 6 episode of the show, Nick Aldis alluded to having something special for Carmelo Hayes when the former WWE NXT Champion threatened to move to the WWE Raw roster.

In an update, when WWE released the segment on YouTube, the title reads, “Nick Aldis makes a match for Carmelo Hayes against a new Superstar.”

The description of the video reads, “SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis reveals that Carmelo Hayes will face SmackDown’s newest acquisition next week.”

As noted, WWE also announced Bayley vs. Chelsea Green and Michin vs. Tiffany Stratton in a pair of WWE Women’s U.S. Title Tournament Semifinal bouts.

