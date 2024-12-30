– MLive.com has an article up looking at WWE physical therapist Clayton Tomczy’s daily responsibilities with the company.

– As noted, WWE wraps up an iconic run of Raw on USA Network with their final episode on the cable channel tonight in Houston, TX. before the show makes the transition to Netflix every Monday night starting next week. Ahead of the show, Sports Business Journal has an article up that notes the WWE Raw show at the Toyota Center in Houston tonight is sold out and will have a seven-figure gate. For details on what to expect on the 12/30 episode of WWE Raw, click here.

– Speaking of WWE Raw, the latest installment of the weekly digital series,”WWE Playlist,” touched down on the company’s YouTube channel featuring a look at the top unexpected endings of the show in 2024.