The viewership numbers are in for the August 5th episode of WWE Raw on the SyFy Channel.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the program drew 1.73 million viewers and scored a rating of 0.62 in the 18-49 demographic. This is up in both categories from the July 29th episode, which drew 1.412 million viewers and scored a rating of 0.51 in the key demo. Raw was once again up against the Paris Olympics and did not air on the USA Network because of them.

Raw took place from the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland and was attended by 11,171 fans according to WrestleTix. The show was headlined by the Wyatt Sicks going up against Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming.