Multiple updates have been announced for the October 12 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix in “The Pelican State.”

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced via social media on Sunday and announced that new WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan will appear on Monday’s episode of the weekly red brand show.

The Judgment Day’s Morgan won the title by emerging victorious in a triple-threat title tilt against former champion Stephanie Vaquer and Becky Lynch at WWE Money in the Bank 2026 on October 10 in New Orleans, LA.

The 10/12 Raw on Netflix show will also feature Big Cass taking on AAA General Manager and WWE Hall of Fame legend Rey Mysterio in one-on-one action, and Pearce also said that he hopes to have a medical update on Je’Von Evans, who went through an ambulance during Saturday’s men’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

Previously advertised for Monday’s Raw is The Bloodline trio of Solo Sikoa and The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) taking on bitter rivals, The 946 team of Royce Keys and OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price) in six-man tag-team action, as well as Chad Gable defending the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Rey Fenix.

WWE Raw takes place on Monday night, October 12, live at 8/7c on Netflix from the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, LA.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday night for live WWE Raw Results coverage.