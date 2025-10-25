The road to WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event continues to heat up, as CM Punk and ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso are officially scheduled to come face-to-face on the October 27, 2025 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.

The two are set to collide for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1, 2025, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, in what’s shaping up to be one of the most anticipated title matches of the year.

Punk punched his ticket to the championship bout after outlasting both ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso and LA Knight in a Triple Threat Match on the October 13 episode of Raw. Just one week later, Seth Rollins was forced to vacate the title due to injury, setting the stage for Uso to win a star-studded Battle Royal to earn his own shot at the gold.

In addition to the Punk–Uso confrontation, the red brand will feature key women’s division action, as Roxanne Perez goes one-on-one with Nikki Bella on the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event “go-home” episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Bella made her return to WWE television on last week’s show, providing an assist to Stephanie Vaquer and setting the stage for her in-ring return on 10/27 against The Judgment Day’s Perez.

Also confirmed for Monday night is a major championship match featuring top Superstars from the blue brand over on WWE SmackDown.

The match will feature WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss defending their titles against the team of Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. The match was made official on the October 24 episode of WWE SmackDown, where Flair and Bliss responded to Bayley’s social media challenge and accepted the bout for this coming Monday night.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup for the Monday, October 27, 2025 episode of WWE Raw, which airs live at 8/7c on Netflix from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

* CM Punk and ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso go face-to-face

* Nikki Bella vs. Roxanne Perez

* Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria (WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships)

