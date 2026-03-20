The stakes just got raised for a big showdown previously announced for next week’s WWE Raw.

On Friday morning, WWE updated the Raw preview on their official website. In the update, it was announced that the WWE Tag-Team Championships will be on-the-line when The Usos duo of ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso take on The Vision team of Logan Paul and Austin Theory.

“Paul Heyman has made it clear to Austin Theory and Logan Paul that they need to take down The Usos,” WWE.com wrote. “Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso will put the World Tag Team Title on the line against Theory and Paul, Monday on Raw at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix.”

Also scheduled for the 3/23 installment of WWE Raw on Netflix from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts is Brock Lesnar reacting to the attack he suffered at the hands of the man he will face at WrestleMania 42 next month, Oba Femi.

“Last week, Oba Femi answered Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania Open Challenge by hitting The Beast with an earth-shaking Fall from Grace,” the official WWE website wrote. “Find out how Lesnar reacts when he returns to Raw on The Road to WrestleMania, this Monday at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix.”

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