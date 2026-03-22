The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw continues to take shape.

As the road to WrestleMania 42 continues, WWE makes a stop at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Monday for the March 23 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.

On Sunday, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced via social media with his usual weekend updates for the show.

The red brand shot-caller announced that Penta will be defending his WWE Intercontinental Championship against former title-holder Dominik Mysterio.

Additionally, Grayson Waller vs. Je’Von Evans, and Bayley and Lyra Valkyria vs. The Kabuki Warriors have also been added to the 3/23 show in Beantown.

Previously advertised for Monday’s Raw in Boston are appearances by WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, The Usos vs. The Vision for the WWE Tag-Team Championships and Becky Lynch addressing her attack of AJ Lee.

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