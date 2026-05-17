More has been added to this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

Monday night’s show was already shaping up with a pair of matches tied to the Oba Femi Open Challenge, as well as a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match featuring champions Paige and Brie Bella defending against Judgment Day members Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

Now, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has confirmed two additional additions for the May 18 episode.

In a video shared on social media Sunday morning, Pearce announced that Roman Reigns will appear live on Raw to address last week’s confrontation involving Jacob Fatu.

That wasn’t the only announcement.

Pearce also revealed a tornado-style trios tag team match for the show, with El Grande Americano and Los Americanos set to battle Grande Americano and Los Americanos Hermanos.

Things are getting weird on Raw.

This week’s edition of WWE Raw airs live on Monday night at 8/7c on Netflix from Greensboro, N.C.