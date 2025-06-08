WWE is bringing a stacked show to “The Grand Canyon State” to kick off the week.

On Sunday, Adam Pearce surfaced via social media with a pre-show video announcement regarding the June 9 episode of WWE Raw at the PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

The WWE Raw General Manager announced that 2025 Mr. Money In The Bank Seth Rollins will be in the house, as will Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena.

Previously announced for the post-Money In The Bank episode of WWE Raw on Netflix on Monday night is the return of WWE Hall of Fame legend Nikki Bella, the start of the 2025 King And Queen Of The Ring Tournaments, as well as “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. GUNTHER for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

