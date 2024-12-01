Some updates have surfaced regarding next week’s episode of WWE Raw.

Ahead of the special New Day 10-Year Anniversary installment of WWE Raw on Monday night, live at 8/7c on USA Network from the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, WA., Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has surfaced on social media with a video announcement.

In the video, the Raw G.M. announces that the December 2 post-Survivor Series: WarGames edition of WWE Raw will feature CM Punk kicking ofgf the show.

Additionally, in first round action in the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament, we will see Dakota Kai vs. Katana Chance vs. Shayna Baszler.

Also scheduled in women’s tag-team action is Damage CTRL vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez.

Previously announced for the show is Pete Dunne vs. R-Truth in one-on-one action.

All of this and The New Day’s 10-Year Anniversary Celebration goes down on Monday, December 2 on WWE Raw.

Make sure to join us here on 12/2 for live WWE Raw results coverage from Everett, WA.

