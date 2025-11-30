WWE is loading up Monday’s episode of Raw with championship stakes and tournament action.

The company has officially confirmed that World Tag Team Champions Dragon Lee & AJ Styles will defend their titles on the show, following a challenge that was set up during last week’s broadcast.

The match is now locked in.

WWE wrote, “TOMORROW night on WWE Raw, Dragon Lee & AJ Styles put the World Tag Team Championship on the line against The New Day.”

The challengers will be Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, who were informed of the opportunity in a backstage segment last week.

During that segment, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce told New Day that Styles and Lee were eager to be fighting champions, noting that the duo specifically requested to defend the belts against them this coming Monday.

There may be even more on tap for the show.

On this week’s episode of SmackDown, commentary suggested that the semifinals of The Last Time Is Now Tournament are expected to take place on Raw as well.

As of press time, WWE has not officially announced either match.

The two semifinal bouts are scheduled to feature Solo Sikoa vs. Gunther and Jey Uso vs. LA Knight.

