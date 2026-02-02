The lineup for tonight’s WWE Raw continues to take shape.

Heading into the Monday, February 2, 2026 post-Royal Rumble: Riyadh episode of WWE Raw tonight, which airs live at 8/7c on Netflix from the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA., some new information has surfaced.

WWE updated their official website preview for the 2/2 Raw on Netflix show, confirming two new segments for the show this evening.

Featured below is the updated preview from WWE.com:

Stephanie Vaquer battles Raquel Rodriguez in Women’s World Title Philly Street Fight Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer puts her title on the line against The Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez in a Philly Street Fight, tonight on Raw at 8e/5p on Netflix. Liv Morgan celebrates winning the 2026 Royal Rumble After outlasting 29 other Superstars and eliminating her Judgment Day ally Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan returns to Raw. Morgan has now earned the right to headline WrestleMania against a Women’s Champion. Don’t miss all the action, tonight on Raw at 8e/5p on Netflix. Roman Reigns returns to Raw after winning the Royal Rumble Royal Rumble winner Roman Reigns is set to return to Raw. Will The OTC decide which World Champion he will challenge at WrestleMania? Find out tonight on Raw at 8e/5p on Netflix.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Raw Results coverage.