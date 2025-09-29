– WWE Raw has what will soon no longer be viewed as a special start time for tonight’s show, as the live episode from Raleigh, North Carolina will hit the air at 7/6c on Netflix. As noted, this will be the case for all WWE Raw shows going forward for at least the next several months.

– Megan Morant returns with the latest installment of the weekly official digital feature, WWE NOW, which looks at the Monday, September 29, 2025 episode of WWE Raw from Raleigh, North Carolina. Morant runs down what fans can expect on tonight’s show featuring The Usos, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Dominik Mysterio, Bayley and more. Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Raw results coverage.

– For the blue brand, WWE SmackDown will return to “The Mile High City” near Thanksgiving, as the weekly Friday night primetime program emanates from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Friday, November 21, 2025. Advertised on the BallArena.com website for the 10/21 show are Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, WWE United States Champion Sami Zayn, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Randy Orton, Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, Jade Cargill and The Street Profits.

– WWE returns with the finals of season two of WWE LFG on WWE Superstar Sunday on A&E this coming Sunday, October 5. There is no WWE on A&E programming scheduled for the following Sunday on October 12.

– In addition to being announced for the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show for the NFL, the longtime friend of WWE and former in-ring competitor Bad Bunny will also be hosting the season 51 premiere episode of the legendary Saturday Night Live show this weekend on October 4. Joining him as special musical guest is none other than Doja Cat.