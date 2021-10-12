Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.582 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 14.80% from last week’s 1.857 million viewers for the WWE Draft Night 2 episode.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.588 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.949 million), the second hour drew 1.641 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.902 million) and the final hour drew 1.516 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.721 million).

This week’s RAW drew a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 19.23% from last week’s 0.52 key demo rating.

RAW ranked #19 for the night in viewership on cable, behind the NFL on ESPN, Monday Night Kickoff on ESPN, Monday Night Postgame on ESPN, MLB Division Series on TBS, MLB AL Division Series on FS1, The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Special Report with Brett Baier, Hannity, Rachel Maddow Show, FOX News Primetime, Sportscenter at midnight, The Ingraham Angle, Gutfeld, Outnumbered, The Faulkner Focus, America’s Newsroom at 10am, and America’s Newsroom at 9am. This is down from last week’s #13 ranking for the night in viewership.

RAW ranked #7 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with the 0.42 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down from last week’s #6 spot. The NFL Monday Night Football game between the Colts and the Ravens on ESPN topped the Cable Top 150 with a 3.49 key demo rating. The game on the main ESPN channel also topped the night on cable in viewership with 11.333 million viewers.

Dancing With The Stars on ABC drew an average of 4.615 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 5.368 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 7.011 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 5.254 million viewers on FOX and CW’s Roswell New Mexico drew 439,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. The Voice drew the best key demo rating of the night on network TV with a 0.92.

This week’s RAW drew the sixth-lowest audience in show history, including holiday episodes, and the fourth-lowest key demo rating in show history. The show went up against Week 5 of Monday Night Football on ESPN. The game between the Raiders and the Chargers was watched by 11.333 million viewers on ESPN, plus several million viewers for the various pre and post-game shows. There was also competition from MLB and the NBA last night as the Dodgers vs. Giants MLB game drew 3.553 million viewers, while the Rays vs. Red Sox MLB game drew 3.229 million viewers. This week’s RAW viewership was down 14.80% from last week, while this week’s key demo rating was down 19.23% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 14.7% from the same week in 2020, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 26.3% from the same week in 2020.

Monday’s RAW from the Chase Center in San Francisco had a few happenings advertised ahead of time – fallout from the WWE Draft, Jinder Mahal vs. Kofi Kingston and Ricochet vs. Xavier Woods in King of the Ring Tournament First Round matches, Dana Brooke vs. Shayna Baszler and Natalya vs. Doudrop in Queen’s Crown Tournament First Round matches, SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair, plus a face-off between WWE Champion Big E and Drew McIntyre, which led to the main event of Big E and McIntyre vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Below is our 2021 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 4 Episode: 2.128 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Legends Night episode)

January 11 Episode: 1.819 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 1.855 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 1.820 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 1.892 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 8 Episode: 1.715 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 15 Episode: 1.810 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 22 Episode: 1.890 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 1 Episode: 1.884 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 1.900 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 15 Episode: 1.843 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 1.816 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Fastlane episode)

March 29 Episode: 1.701 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 1.701 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 12 Episode: 2.026 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 37 episode)

April 19 Episode: 1.907 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 1.774 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 1.872 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 10 Episode: 1.820 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 1.823 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 24 Episode: 1.621 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode: 1.557 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Memorial Day episode)

June 7 Episode: 1.640 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 14 Episode: 1.742 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 21 Episode: 1.719 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hell In a Cell episode)

June 28 Episode: 1.570 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 5 Episode: 1.472 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 12 Episode: 1.609 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Final ThunderDome show)

July 19 Episode: 1.923 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Money In the Bank episode, RAW returns to the road)

July 26 Episode: 1.814 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 2 Episode: 1.821 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 9 Episode: 1.790 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 16 Episode: 1.857 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 23 Episode: 2.067 million viewers with a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-SummerSlam episode)

August 30 Episode: 1.907 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 6 Episode: 1.849 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Labor Day episode)

September 13 Episode: 1.670 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 20 Episode: 1.793 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 27 Episode: 1.709 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Extreme Rules episode)

October 4 Episode: 1.857 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WWE Draft episode)

October 11 Episode: 1.582 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2020 Total: 97.744 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

