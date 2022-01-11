Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.633 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 4.83% from last week’s 1.716 million viewers for the first RAW of 2022, the post-Day 1 episode.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.726 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.807 million), the second hour drew 1.661 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.716 million) and the final hour drew 1.512 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.627 million).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 13.33% from last week’s 0.45 key demo rating. That 0.39 key demo rating represents 507,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 14.35% from the 592,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.45 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #18 for the night in viewership on cable, behind the Georgia vs. Alabama College Football Playoff Championship game on ESPN at 8:16pm, the CFPC post-show at 11:53pm, the CFPC pre-show at 7:56pm, the CFPC post-show at midnight, the CFPC pre-show at 7:29pm, Sportscenter at 12:20am, The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Special Report with Brett Baier, Hannity, Rachel Maddow Show, FOX News Primetime, College Gameday, The Ingraham Angle, Outnumbered, America’s Newsroom at 10am, and The Faulkner Focus. This is down from last week’s #15 ranking for the night in viewership.

RAW ranked #9 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with the 0.39 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down from last week’s #7 spot. The College Football Playoff Championship game between Georgia and Alabama on ESPN topped the Cable Top 150 with a whopping 6.19 key demo rating. The game at 8:15pm also topped the night on cable in viewership with a massive 22.257 million viewers.

The Bachelor on ABC drew an average of 3.187 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Neighborhood drew 3.973 million viewers on CBS, Kenan on NBC drew 1.915 million viewers on NBC, 911: Lone Star drew 5.025 million viewers on FOX, and CW’s All American drew 381,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. The Bachelor drew the best key demo rating of the night on network TV with a 0.73.

This week’s RAW faced tough competition against the College Football Playoff Championship game between Georgia and Alabama on ESPN, which averaged 22.257 million viewers and a 6.19 key demo rating. The game also drew more than 45 million viewers for the various pre and post-show coverage. Despite the competition, RAW drew the best audience for the show since November 29. The key demo rating was also above the 0.38 that the show averaged in December. This week’s RAW viewership was down 4.83% from last week, while this week’s key demo rating was down 13.33% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 10.3% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 29.1% from the same week in 2021. The 2021 episode also faced stiff competition from the College Football Playoff Championship game, which drew 18.219 million viewers with a 5.05 key demo rating.

Monday’s RAW from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia had several matches and segments advertised ahead of time – WWE Champion Brock Lesnar appearing to continue the Royal Rumble build with Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton and Riddle defending the RAW Tag Team Titles against Otis and Chad Gable, a look at Alexa Bliss’ journey back to RAW, and the main event, which was Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop vs. Bianca Belair to determine the Royal Rumble opponent for RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

Below is our 2022 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 3 Episode: 1.716 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 10 Episode: 1.633 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

