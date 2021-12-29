Monday’s live Day 1 go-home edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.592 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 2.51% from last week’s 1.553 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.589 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.601 million), the second hour drew 1.656 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.599 million) and the final hour drew 1.532 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.460 million).

The final RAW of 2021 drew a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 7.89% from last week’s 0.38 key demo rating.

RAW ranked #14 for the night in viewership on cable, behind the NFL on ESPN, Monday Night Kickoff on ESPN, Monday Night Post-game on ESPN, The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Special Report with Brett Baier, Sportscenter at midnight, Hannity, FOX News Primetime, Monday Night Countdown on ESPN, America’s Newsroom at 10am, America’s Newsroom at 9am, and FOX & Friends. This is up from last week’s #21 ranking for the night in viewership.

RAW ranked #6 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with the 0.41 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up from last week’s #7 spot. The NFL Monday Night Football game between the Dolphins and the Saints on ESPN topped the Cable Top 150 with a 3.26 key demo rating. The game on the main ESPN channel also topped the night on cable in viewership with 12.307 million viewers.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on ABC drew an average of 3.626 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Neighborhood drew 3.584 million viewers on CBS, the NBC Movie Special drew 1.325 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 1.862 million viewers on FOX, and CW’s Whose Line Is It Anyway? drew 651,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune drew the best key demo rating of the night on network TV with a 0.42.

This week’s RAW drew the best audience since the December 6 episode. The key demo rating was the best for the month of December. This was a rare week where the key demo rating for the third hour was better than the first, although the audience for hour one was slightly higher. The show went up against Week 16 of Monday Night Football on ESPN. The game between the Dolphins and the Saints was watched by 12.307 million viewers on ESPN, plus several million viewers for the various pre and post-game shows. This week’s RAW viewership was up 2.51% from last week, while this week’s key demo rating was up 7.89% last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 10% from the same week in 2020, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 21.15% from the same week in 2020.

Regarding the 2021 totals, RAW drew a total of 91.337 million viewers over 52 episodes, for an average of 1.756 million viewers per episode. RAW averaged a 0.50 18-49 key demo rating in 2021. To compare, the average 2021 viewership is down 6.59% from the 1.880 million viewers per episode that RAW averaged in 2020, and down 27.37% from the 2.418 million viewers per episode that RAW averaged in 2019.

Monday’s RAW from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit had several matches and segments advertised ahead of time – the go-home build for WWE Day 1, AJ Styles vs. Omos (which did not happen), WWE United States Champion Damian Priest defending against Dolph Ziggler, Austin Theory vs. Finn Balor, RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton vs. Otis, The Mysterios vs. The Street Profits in the finals of the RK-Bronament, plus The Miz and Maryse renewing their wedding vows in the ring, which was the main event show-closing segment.

Below is our 2021 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 4 Episode: 2.128 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Legends Night episode)

January 11 Episode: 1.819 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 1.855 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 1.820 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 1.892 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 8 Episode: 1.715 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 15 Episode: 1.810 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 22 Episode: 1.890 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 1 Episode: 1.884 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 1.900 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 15 Episode: 1.843 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 1.816 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Fastlane episode)

March 29 Episode: 1.701 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 1.701 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 12 Episode: 2.026 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 37 episode)

April 19 Episode: 1.907 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 1.774 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 1.872 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 10 Episode: 1.820 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 1.823 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 24 Episode: 1.621 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode: 1.557 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Memorial Day episode)

June 7 Episode: 1.640 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 14 Episode: 1.742 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 21 Episode: 1.719 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hell In a Cell episode)

June 28 Episode: 1.570 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 5 Episode: 1.472 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 12 Episode: 1.609 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Final ThunderDome show)

July 19 Episode: 1.923 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Money In the Bank episode, RAW returns to the road)

July 26 Episode: 1.814 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 2 Episode: 1.821 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 9 Episode: 1.790 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 16 Episode: 1.857 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 23 Episode: 2.067 million viewers with a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-SummerSlam episode)

August 30 Episode: 1.907 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 6 Episode: 1.849 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Labor Day episode)

September 13 Episode: 1.670 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 20 Episode: 1.793 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 27 Episode: 1.709 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Extreme Rules episode)

October 4 Episode: 1.857 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WWE Draft episode)

October 11 Episode: 1.582 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 18 Episode: 1.593 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 25 Episode: 1.658 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Season premiere, post-Crown Jewel episode)

November 1 Episode: 1.689 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 8 Episode: 1.549 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 15 Episode: 1.585 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 22 Episode: 1.700 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Survivor Series episode)

November 29 Episode: 1.679 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 6 Episode: 1.600 million viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 13 Episode: 1.574 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 20 Episode: 1.553 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 27 Episode: 1.592 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2021 Viewership Total: 91.337 million viewers over 52 episodes

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Total: 97.744 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.