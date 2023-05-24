Monday’s live Night of Champions go-home edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.638 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 4.54% from last week’s 1.716 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.720 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.694 million), the second hour drew 1.692 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.820 million) and the final hour drew 1.501 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.633 million viewers).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 6.89% from last week’s 0.58 key demo rating. The 0.54 key demo rating represents 704,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 6.38% from the 752,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.58 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #5 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.54 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down from last week’s #2 ranking.

RAW ranked #9 for the day in viewership on cable this week, behind the NBA Playoffs game between the Lakers and the Nuggets, Sportscenter after the game, NBA Courtside, The Five, Rachel Maddow Show, Jesse Watters Primetime, Special Report with Bret Baier, and Hannity. This is down from last week’s #8 ranking for the night in viewership on cable. The Lakers vs. Nuggets NBA Playoffs game topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 3.36 key demo rating, also drawing the 8.209 million viewers to top the night on cable in viewership.

Monday’s RAW drew the lowest total audience since January 16. This was the third-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the eighth-lowest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with one other. This week’s total audience was under the 2022 average, while the key demo rating was over. This week’s RAW viewership was down 4.54% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was down 6.89% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 5.42% from the same week in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 31.70% from the same week in 2022.

Jeopardy! Masters on ABC drew an average of 5.805 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Neighborhood drew 5.217 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 5.628 million viewers on NBC, TMZ Investigates drew 855,000 viewers on FOX, CW’s Penn & Teller special drew 345,000 viewers, Telemundo’s Top Chef VIP drew 925,000 viewers, and Univision’s Perdona Nuestros Pecados drew 1.357 million viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. Jeopardy! Masters drew the top key demo rating of the night with a 0.54, while NCIS at 9pm on CBS drew the top viewership of the night with the 6.728 million, also drawing a 0.39 key demo rating.

Monday’s live Night of Champions go-home edition of WWE RAW aired from the Giant Center in Hershey, PA, with the following line-up announced head of time – the RAW go-home build for Night of Champions, Zoey Stark vs. Candice LeRae, part two of Seth Rollins’ pre-recorded interview with Corey Graves, the Night of Champions contract signing with Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, a segment with Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes, plus the six-man main event with Imperium vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens and a mystery partner, which turned out to be Matt Riddle.

Below is our 2023 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the RAW Top 10 video for this week:

January 2 Episode: 1.605 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 9 Episode: 1.693 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 16 Episode: 1.489 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 23 Episode: 2.344 million viewers with a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic (RAW 30th Anniversary episode)

January 30 Episode: 2.114 million viewers with a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 6 Episode: 1.866 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 13 Episode: 1.812 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 20 Episode: 2.006 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 27 Episode: 1.768 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 6 Episode: 1.827 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 13 Episode: 1.705 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 20 Episode: 1.771 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 27 Episode: 1.843 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 3 Episode: 2.260 million viewers with a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 39 episode)

April 10 Episode: 1.818 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 17 Episode: 1.815 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 24 Episode: 1.815 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 1 Episode: 1.778 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WWE Draft episode)

May 8 Episode: 1.785 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Backlash and post-Draft episode)

May 15 Episode: 1.716 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 22 Episode: 1.638 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2022 Viewership Average: 1.735 million viewers per episode

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.46 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.