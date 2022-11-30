Monday’s live post-Survivor Series edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.668 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 1.34% from last week’s 1.646 million viewers for the Survivor Series go-home show.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.951 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.831 million), the second hour drew 1.619 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.641 million) and the final hour drew 1.433 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.467 million).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 2.43% from last week’s 0.41 key demo rating. The 0.40 key demo rating represents 526,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 1.68% from the 535,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.41 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #6 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.40 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up from last week’s #7 ranking. The NFL Monday Night Football game between the Steelers and the Colts on ESPN at 8:13pm topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 3.18 key demo rating. The game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 10.882 million.

RAW ranked #14 for the night in viewership on cable this week, behind the Steelers vs. Colts NFL game on ESPN, Monday Night Kickoff on ESPN, Monday Night Post-game on ESPN, The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Jesse Watters Primetime, Special Report with Bret Baier, Sportscenter at midnight, Hannity, Rachel Maddow Show, Gutfeld!, The Ingraham Angle, and 90 Day Single Life. This is up from last week’s #18 ranking for the night in viewership on cable.

Monday’s RAW drew eighteenth-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the fifth-lowest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with one other episode. RAW had strong competition from Week 12 of NFL Monday Night Football this week as the Steelers vs. Colts game drew around 23 million viewers on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, including the related programs. Additional sports competition included one FIFA World Cup game on FS1, one FIFA World Cup game on Universo, one College Basketball game on ESPN2, and NBA game on NBA-TV. This week’s RAW viewership was up 1.34% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was down 2.43% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 0.65% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 13.04% from the same week in 2021.

Monday’s post-Survivor Series edition of RAW aired live from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Survivor Series fallout, a commercial-free first hour, Becky Lynch in the opening segment, The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy, and The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis. The main event ended up being Kevin Owens vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso.

Below is our 2022 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 3 Episode: 1.716 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 10 Episode: 1.633 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 1.613 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 1.766 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 1.865 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 1.387 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 14 Episode: 1.602 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 21 Episode: 1.825 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 28 Episode: 1.753 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 1.775 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 14 Episode: 1.700 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 21 Episode: 1.770 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 1.979 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WrestleMania RAW episode)

April 4 Episode: 2.101 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 38 episode)

April 11 Episode: 1.803 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 18 Episode: 1.648 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 25 Episode: 1.614 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Randy Orton 20th Anniversary episode)

May 2 Episode: 1.581 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 9 Episode: 1.652 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 16 Episode: 1.737 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 23 Episode: 1.732 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 30 Episode: 1.497 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 6 Episode: 1.872 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hell In a Cell episode)

June 13 Episode: 1.695 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 20 Episode: 1.986 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 27 Episode: 1.951 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (John Cena 20th Anniversary episode)

July 4 Episode: 1.563 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-MITB Independence Day episode)

July 11 Episode: 1.735 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 18 Episode: 1.765 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 25 Episode: 1.901 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Rey Mysterio 20th Anniversary MSG episode)

August 1 Episode: 2.230 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-SummerSlam episode)

August 8 Episode: 1.956 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 15 Episode: 1.978 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 22 Episode: 2.005 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 29 Episode: 2.107 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 5 Episode: 2.054 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Clash at The Castle episode)

September 12 Episode: 1.710 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 19 Episode: 1.594 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 26 Episode: 1.674 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 3 Episode: 1.599 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 10 Episode: 1.824 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Season Premiere, post-Extreme Rules, DX 25th Anniversary episode)

October 17 Episode: 1.804 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 24 Episode: 1.641 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 31 Episode: 1.501 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Halloween episode)

November 7 Episode: 1.593 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Crown Jewel episode)

November 14 Episode: 1.648 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 21 Episode: 1.646 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 28 Episode: 1.668 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Survivor Series episode)

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

