Monday’s live post-Extreme Rules edition of the WWE RAW season premiere drew an average of 1.824 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 14.07% from last week’s 1.599 million viewers for the Extreme Rules go-home show.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.876 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.701 million), the second hour drew 1.894 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.683 million) and the final hour drew 1.703 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.413 million).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 37.05% from last week’s 0.40 key demo rating. That 0.55 key demo rating represents 722,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 37.26% from the 526,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.40 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #5 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.55 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up from last week’s #7 ranking. The NFL Monday Night Football game between Las Vegas and Kansas City on ESPN at 8:13pm topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 4.65 key demo rating. The game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 15.787 million.

RAW ranked #13 for the night in viewership on cable this week, behind the Las Vegas vs. Kansas City NFL game on ESPN, Monday Night Kickoff on ESPN, Monday Night Post-game on ESPN, The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Jesse Watters Primetime, Special Report with Brett Baier, Hannity, ESPN Sportscenter at midnight, Rachel Maddow Show, Gutfeld!, and The Ingraham Angle. This is up from last week’s #20 ranking for the night in viewership on cable.

Monday’s RAW drew the highest total audience and key demo rating since the post-Clash at The Castle episode on September 5. This was the fifteenth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the fifth-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with two other episodes. RAW had major sports competition from Week 5 of NFL Monday Night Football this week as the Las Vegas vs. Oklahoma City game drew almost 30 million viewers on ESPN, including the related shows. The NFL did not air on ABC or ESPN2 this week as they have in recent weeks. This week’s RAW viewership was up 14.07% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was up 37.05% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 15.3% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 30.95% from the same week in 2021.

Bachelor In Paradise on ABC drew an average of 1.926 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Neighborhood drew 4.997 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 6.479 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 4.903 million viewers on FOX, CW’s All American drew 447,000 viewers, Telemundo’s Exatlon drew 954,000 viewers, and Univision’s La Herencia drew 1.418 million viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. The Voice drew the top key demo rating of the night with a 0.72, while NCIS on CBS at 9pm drew the top viewership of the night with 6.602 million.

Monday’s post-Extreme Rules edition of the RAW season premiere aired live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NYC, and had the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Extreme Rules fallout, The Bloodline’s return to RAW in the opening promo, Maryse hosting a birthday celebration for The Miz, Austin Theory vs. Johnny Gargano, Seth Rollins defeating Bobby Lashley for the WWE United States Title, and WWE Hall of Famers DX celebrating their 25th Anniversary, which was the show-closing segment.

Below is our 2022 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 3 Episode: 1.716 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 10 Episode: 1.633 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 1.613 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 1.766 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 1.865 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 1.387 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 14 Episode: 1.602 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 21 Episode: 1.825 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 28 Episode: 1.753 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 1.775 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 14 Episode: 1.700 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 21 Episode: 1.770 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 1.979 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WrestleMania RAW episode)

April 4 Episode: 2.101 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 38 episode)

April 11 Episode: 1.803 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 18 Episode: 1.648 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 25 Episode: 1.614 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Randy Orton 20th Anniversary episode)

May 2 Episode: 1.581 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 9 Episode: 1.652 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 16 Episode: 1.737 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 23 Episode: 1.732 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 30 Episode: 1.497 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 6 Episode: 1.872 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hell In a Cell episode)

June 13 Episode: 1.695 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 20 Episode: 1.986 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 27 Episode: 1.951 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (John Cena 20th Anniversary episode)

July 4 Episode: 1.563 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-MITB Independence Day episode)

July 11 Episode: 1.735 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 18 Episode: 1.765 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 25 Episode: 1.901 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Rey Mysterio 20th Anniversary MSG episode)

August 1 Episode: 2.230 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-SummerSlam episode)

August 8 Episode: 1.956 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 15 Episode: 1.978 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 22 Episode: 2.005 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 29 Episode: 2.107 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 5 Episode: 2.054 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Clash at The Castle episode)

September 12 Episode: 1.710 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 19 Episode: 1.594 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 26 Episode: 1.674 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 3 Episode: 1.599 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 10 Episode: 1.824 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Season Premiere, post-Extreme Rules, DX 25th Anniversary episode)

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

