Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.843 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 4.07% from last week’s 1.771 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.908 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.778 million), the second hour drew 1.921 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.807 million) and the final hour drew 1.701 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.729 million viewers).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 1.81% from last week’s 0.55 key demo rating. The 0.56 key demo rating represents 731,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 1.25% from the 722,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.55 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.56 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up from last week’s #2 ranking.

RAW ranked #14 for the day in viewership on cable this week, behind The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, Jesse Watters Primetime, Special Report with Bret Baier, Rachel Maddow Show, The Ingraham Angle, Women’s NCAA Basketball game at 9:09pm, Women’s NCAA Basketball game at 7pm, Gutfeld!, Your World with Neil Cavuto, America Reports at 1pm, and America Reports at 2pm. This is down from last week’s #11 ranking for the night in viewership on cable. While RAW topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.56 key demo rating, The Five topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.658 million viewers, also averaging a 0.21 key demo rating for the #8 spot on the Cable Top 150.

Monday’s RAW drew the highest total audience and key demo rating since the post-Elimination Chamber episode on February 20. This was the fifth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the third-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with one other episode. This week’s total audience and key demo rating were both over the 2022 average. This week’s RAW viewership was up 4.07% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was up 1.81% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 6.87% from the same week in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 1.81% from the same week in 2022. The 2022 episode was also the WrestleMania go-home show.

The Bachelor on ABC drew an average of 3.404 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Young & Restless drew 2.836 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 6.322 million viewers on NBC, the iHeartRadio Music Awards drew 1.894 million viewers on FOX, CW’s All American drew 481,000 viewers, Telemundo’s Casa de Famosos drew 1.274 million viewers, and Univision’s Perdona Nuestros Pecados drew 1.336 million viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. The Bachelor drew the top key demo rating of the night with a 0.63, while The Voice drew the top viewership of the night with 6.322 million.

Monday’s live WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of WWE RAW aired live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – the RAW go-home build for WrestleMania 39, the Brock Lesnar vs. Omos weigh-in for WrestleMania 39, a special edition of Miz TV with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions (WWE Hall of Famer Lita, Becky Lynch) and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, eight-man action with Braun Strowman, Ricochet and The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders and Alpha Academy, plus Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa, which was the main event.

Below is our 2023 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the RAW Top 10 video for this week:

January 2 Episode: 1.605 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 9 Episode: 1.693 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 16 Episode: 1.489 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 23 Episode: 2.344 million viewers with a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic (RAW 30th Anniversary episode)

January 30 Episode: 2.114 million viewers with a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 6 Episode: 1.866 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 13 Episode: 1.812 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 20 Episode: 2.006 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 27 Episode: 1.768 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 6 Episode: 1.827 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 13 Episode: 1.705 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 20 Episode: 1.771 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 27 Episode: 1.843 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 3 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 1.735 million viewers per episode

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.46 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

