Monday’s live WWE RAW drew an average of 1.585 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 2.32% from last week’s 1.549 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.668 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.654 million), the second hour drew 1.644 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.621 million) and the final hour drew 1.442 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.373 million).

This week’s RAW drew a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 5% from last week’s 0.40 key demo rating. That 0.42 key demo rating represents 544,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 3.42% from the 526,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.40 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #22 for the night in viewership on cable, behind the NFL on ESPN, Monday Night Kickoff on ESPN, The Five, Monday Night Postgame on ESPN, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Special Report with Brett Baier, Hannity, FOX News Primetime, Your World with Neil Cavuto, Outnumbered, The Story, The Faulkner Focus, The Ingraham Angle, America’s Newsroom at 10am, America Reports at 1pm, America Reports at 2pm, America’s Newsroom at 9am, Rachel Maddow Show, Gutfeld, Sportscenter at midnight, and FOX & Friends. This is down from last week’s #20 ranking for the night in viewership.

RAW ranked #7 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with the 0.42 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, tied with The Five on FOX News. This is down from last week’s #6 spot. The NFL Monday Night Football game between the Raiders and the 49ers on ESPN topped the Cable Top 150 with a 3.12 key demo rating. The game on the main ESPN channel also topped the night on cable in viewership with 10.693 million viewers.

This week’s RAW drew the eighth-lowest audience in show history. RAW tied with the October 11 episode to draw the sixth-lowest 18-49 key demo rating in show history. The show went up against Week 10 of Monday Night Football on ESPN. The game between the Raiders and the 49ers was watched by 10.693 million viewers on ESPN, and 1.554 million viewers on ESPN2, plus several million viewers for the various pre and post-game shows. This week’s RAW viewership was up 2.32% from last week, while this week’s key demo rating was up 5% last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 10.90% from the same week in 2020, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 17.64% from the same week in 2020.

Dancing With The Stars on ABC drew an average of 4.803 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 3.994 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 6.562 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 5.111 million viewers on FOX and CW’s All American drew 595,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. The Voice drew the best key demo rating of the night on network TV with a 0.81.

Monday’s RAW from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana had just a few happenings advertised ahead of time – WWE Champion Big E opening the show to address Kevin Owens, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch reacting to new challenger Liv Morgan, Bobby Lashley’s path of destruction continuing, and Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor, which didn’t happen. The main event ended up being Lashley vs. Rey Mysterio.

Below is our 2021 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 4 Episode: 2.128 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Legends Night episode)

January 11 Episode: 1.819 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 1.855 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 1.820 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 1.892 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 8 Episode: 1.715 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 15 Episode: 1.810 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 22 Episode: 1.890 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 1 Episode: 1.884 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 1.900 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 15 Episode: 1.843 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 1.816 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Fastlane episode)

March 29 Episode: 1.701 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 1.701 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 12 Episode: 2.026 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 37 episode)

April 19 Episode: 1.907 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 1.774 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 1.872 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 10 Episode: 1.820 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 1.823 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 24 Episode: 1.621 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode: 1.557 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Memorial Day episode)

June 7 Episode: 1.640 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 14 Episode: 1.742 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 21 Episode: 1.719 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hell In a Cell episode)

June 28 Episode: 1.570 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 5 Episode: 1.472 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 12 Episode: 1.609 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Final ThunderDome show)

July 19 Episode: 1.923 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Money In the Bank episode, RAW returns to the road)

July 26 Episode: 1.814 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 2 Episode: 1.821 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 9 Episode: 1.790 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 16 Episode: 1.857 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 23 Episode: 2.067 million viewers with a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-SummerSlam episode)

August 30 Episode: 1.907 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 6 Episode: 1.849 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Labor Day episode)

September 13 Episode: 1.670 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 20 Episode: 1.793 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 27 Episode: 1.709 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Extreme Rules episode)

October 4 Episode: 1.857 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WWE Draft episode)

October 11 Episode: 1.582 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 18 Episode: 1.593 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 25 Episode: 1.658 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Season premiere, post-Crown Jewel episode)

November 1 Episode: 1.689 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 8 Episode: 1.549 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 15 Episode: 1.585 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 22 Episode:

2020 Total: 97.744 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.