Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.770 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 4.12% from last week’s 1.700 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.778 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.668 million), the second hour drew 1.870 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.755 million) and the final hour drew 1.659 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.678 million).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 4.16% from last week’s 0.48 key demo rating. That 0.50 key demo rating represents 657,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 5.8% from the 621,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.48 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.50 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up from last week’s #2 spot. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.746 million viewers, also ranking #3 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.32 key demo rating.

RAW ranked #14 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, Hannity, Special Report with Brett Baier, Jesse Watters Primetime, The Ingraham Angle, Outnumbered, America’s Newsroom at 10am, Gutfeld!, America’s Newsroom at 9am, America Reports at 1pm, The Faulkner Focus, and FOX & Friends. This is up from last week’s #16 ranking for the night in viewership.

Monday’s RAW drew the fourth-best audience of the year so far, while also drawing the second-best audience key demo rating of the year. This week’s RAW viewership was up 4.12% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was up 4.16% from last week.

American Idol on ABC drew an average of 5.289 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Neighborhood drew 5.739 million viewers on CBS, American Song drew 2.899 million viewers on NBC, 911: Lone Star drew 5.372 million viewers on FOX, and CW’s All American drew 577,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. 911 drew the best key demo rating of the night on network TV with a 0.78.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 2.53% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 5.66% from the same week in 2021. The 2021 episode was the post-Fastlane edition.

Monday’s RAW from the Allstate Arena near Chicago had just a few happenings advertised ahead of time – AJ Styles’ return to address WWE Hall of Famer Edge, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch explaining her attack on Bianca Belair, RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. Alpha Academy in a non-title match, plus WWE United States Champion Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory in a non-title match. The main event ended up being Styles vs. Seth Rollins.

Below is our 2022 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 3 Episode: 1.716 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 10 Episode: 1.633 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 1.613 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 1.766 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 1.865 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 1.387 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 14 Episode: 1.602 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 21 Episode: 1.825 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 28 Episode: 1.753 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 1.775 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 14 Episode: 1.700 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 21 Episode: 1.770 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

