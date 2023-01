Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.693 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics.

This is up 5.48% from last week’s 1.605 million viewers for the first RAW of 2023.

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 21.95% from last week’s 0.41 key demo rating. The 0.50 key demo rating represents 652,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 20.96% from the 539,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.41 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

This is the highest RAW key demo rating since October 10.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 3.67% from the same week in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 11.11% from the same week in 2022.

Monday’s WWE RAW aired live from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL, with just three matches/segments advertised ahead of time – MizTV with Dominik Mysterio, what’s next for WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, and a segment with Alexa Bliss explaining last week’s attack on RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. The main event ended up being the Tag Team Turmoil match.

Below is our 2023 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the RAW Top 10 video for this week:

January 2 Episode: 1.605 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 9 Episode: 1.693 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 16 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 1.735 million viewers per episode

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.46 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

